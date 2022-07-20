Arsenal’s interest in Arthur Melo remains strong, and they have refused to take him off their wishlist.

The Gunners have added Fabio Vieira to their squad in this transfer window, but they could make more midfield signings.

Mikel Arteta’s side wanted to add Arthur to their squad in the January transfer window, but they couldn’t find an agreement with Juve.

The Bianconeri remain determined to offload him, and he will be left behind when the rest of the squad jets off for their preseason tour of America.

This is because he is injured, but it is also a clear sign that they are planning for life without the midfielder.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb says Arsenal has continued to monitor him.

He is not their first choice target. That honour goes to Youri Tielemans.

However, the report says he is their alternative if a move for the Belgian fails.

Juve FC Says

An unnecessarily big squad is never useful to a manager, and we have to offload some of our deadwood.

A move to Arsenal will help Arthur become relevant again, and it will also free up space on our wage bill to add a new player to the squad.