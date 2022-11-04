Arsenal rejection paves way for Juventus to sign coveted defender

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to land Alex Grimaldo at the end of this season as it is revealed the defender was offered to Arsenal in the summer.

However, the Gunners turned him down, according to a report on Calciomercato. This is a clear sign he doesn’t figure in the plans of their manager.

It gives Juve one less club to worry about in their bid to add him to their squad at the end of this season when we move for him.

However, the defender will decide which of his suitors is his preference before he makes the move.

If Juve can offer him the best financial package as a free agent, they will win the race.

Otherwise, they probably have to brace themselves to miss out on his signature.

Juve FC Says

Grimaldo is a very good left-back and many European clubs know the value he will offer them if they sign him.

Juve will have to act fast if he is one of our key targets because quality free-agents are rare.

However, he is not the only left-back on our radar and we need to decide if he is the best among them.