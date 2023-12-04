Arsenal has refused to abandon their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, despite the striker remaining crucial to Juventus.

The Gunners have had a longstanding interest in the Serbian forward, and they were Juve’s main rivals before the Bianconeri secured his signature from Fiorentina.

Arsenal has continued to monitor Vlahovic since his move to Juventus, and although the Bianconeri considered selling him in the summer, they have retained him as their main striker.

Despite Vlahovic’s importance to Juventus, Arsenal, in need of a new goalscorer, has renewed their interest in the player. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Gunners could make a move for his signature either in January or at the end of the season. They remain vigilant in their pursuit, and it would not be surprising if they submit a bid for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Although we wanted to sell DV9 in the summer, he has been a key player for us in this campaign.

We cannot lose him at the midway point of the term and must keep him in our squad for the rest of the campaign.