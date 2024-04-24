Arsenal is making a concerted effort to beat Juventus to the signature of Joshua Zirkzee as he continues to play an important role at Bologna.

The Dutchman has been a key contributor to Bologna’s success under Thiago Motta, and with the team likely to play in the Champions League next season, Zirkzee’s importance is even more pronounced.

While Juventus sees him as the ideal replacement if they sell Dusan Vlahovic or Federico Chiesa in the summer, they face stiff competition.

Separate reports even link Zirkzee’s manager to the Bianconeri bench, which could facilitate a move to Juventus.

However, Juventus is not the only club interested in signing the striker, and they could miss out on him.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Arsenal is also keen on Zirkzee, and they have sent representatives to watch him play.

If he passes their scouting test, the Gunners will push to sign him by the end of the season, especially if Juventus remains undecided on making a move for him.

Juve FC Says

Top clubs know a good talent when they see one, and Zirkzee has been one of the best performers in Serie A this term.

His exploits at Bologna will likely earn him a move to a bigger club, and we must act fast if he is a player we need to sign.