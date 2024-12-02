Arsenal aren’t too keen on depriving themselves of the services of Jakub Kiwior in the middle of the campaign, but Juventus could reportedly stand a chance at signing him under one condition.

The 24-year-old is one of many centre-backs currently being linked with a move to Turin. The Bianconeri are desperate to sign a new defender after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to devastating ACL injuries. With the duo likely to miss the rest of the campaign, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. have no other option but to intervene in the market in January.

In recent weeks, the Serie A giants have been continuously linked with Kiwior who had already served under the guidance of Thiago Motta during their time together at Spezia.

But while the Pole found success in the Italian top flight, he hasn’t been able to lock himself a starting spot at the Emirates since his arrival in January 2023, with Mike Arteta favoring Gabriel, William Saliba and summer signing Riccardo Calafiori.

Therefore, some believe the Tychy native would be enticed by a return to Serie A and a reunion with the Italian Brazilian manager.

However, Arsenal would also like to keep the Poland international, as he can provide cover at centre-back and left-back. For instance, he was introduced in the second half against Aston Villa last Saturday when Gabriel sustained a knock.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Gunners won’t consider any loan proposals for Kiwior. Hence, if Juventus wish to sign the player in January, they would have to buy him outright with an offer that meets the Premier League giants’ asking price.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Benfica youngster Antonio Silva has recently emerged as the Bianconeri’s preferred choice for the role. The management is reportedly working alongside his agent Jorge Mendes to bring in to Turin.