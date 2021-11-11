Arsenal set their price for potential Juventus transfer target

Since making the switch from Lyon to Arsenal, things haven’t exactly go according to plan for Alexandre Lacazette.

Once regarded as one of the deadliest strikers in French football, the 30-year-old has been struggling for goals and form in North London.

The Gunners’ recent woes surely didn’t help the player, and thus, the parties are set to go in separate ways.

The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire by the end of the season, allowing him to leave the Emirates Stadium as a free agent.

But according to the Daily Mirror via Calciomercato, Arsenal would be willing to part ways with Lacazette as early as January if they receive an offer worth 10 million euros.

The former Lyon man still has his admirers, and the report claims that Juventus is one of them.

This season, the center forward has only featured in six Premier League matches thus far, scoring a single goal in the process.

Juve FC say

Signing Lacazette as a backup option for free by the end of the season could be a reasonable decision (for the right wages of course). It would be reminiscent to Olivier Giroud’s transfer to Milan.

However, splashing cash on an underperforming player whose contract is about to expire certainly wouldn’t make any sense, especially at a time when the club is desperate for funds in order to sign its primary targets – especially Dusan Vlahovic.