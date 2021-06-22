aouar
Transfer News

Arsenal set to beat Juventus to the signing of Ligue 1 star

June 22, 2021 - 11:45 am

Juventus is set to miss out to Arsenal in the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of both clubs for some time now and they still have plans for him.

Juve’s midfield performed poorly last season and they expect to make changes to it now that Massimiliano Allegri has been brought back.

The Bianconeri will probably sell some of their current options to make room for new ones and one player whom they would love to sign is Aouar.

The Lyon man has developed into one of many fine French midfielders in recent years and he looks set to leave them, but he might head to England.

Todofichajes says Arsenal is keen to sign him and they have been in persistent talks with his current club, Lyon.

Lyon needs money and hopes to cash in on him this summer.

The report didn’t say if Juventus is also speaking with the midfield, but it insisted that Arsenal has been talking and they are at an advanced stage of negotiations.

The midfielder is available for just 35m euros.

Juve has other midfield targets on their radar and it seems that they are considering a move for the likes of Manuel Locatelli more important at the moment.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ligt

Juventus star belives he has improved despite all the problems of last season

June 22, 2021
Youri Tielemans

Leicester City moving to renew the contract of Juventus target

June 22, 2021
pogba

Juventus blow as Manchester United aim to make Pogba highest paid in the Premier League

June 22, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn June 22, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    this is a shame, we are not gettin gpogba back, we should have jumped on Aouar

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.