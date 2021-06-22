Arsenal set to beat Juventus to the signing of Ligue 1 star

Juventus is set to miss out to Arsenal in the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of both clubs for some time now and they still have plans for him.

Juve’s midfield performed poorly last season and they expect to make changes to it now that Massimiliano Allegri has been brought back.

The Bianconeri will probably sell some of their current options to make room for new ones and one player whom they would love to sign is Aouar.

The Lyon man has developed into one of many fine French midfielders in recent years and he looks set to leave them, but he might head to England.

Todofichajes says Arsenal is keen to sign him and they have been in persistent talks with his current club, Lyon.

Lyon needs money and hopes to cash in on him this summer.

The report didn’t say if Juventus is also speaking with the midfield, but it insisted that Arsenal has been talking and they are at an advanced stage of negotiations.

The midfielder is available for just 35m euros.

Juve has other midfield targets on their radar and it seems that they are considering a move for the likes of Manuel Locatelli more important at the moment.