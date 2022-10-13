Juventus is circling Arsenal man Gabriel Martinelli but the English club has no interest in selling him.

Martinelli has been one of the most-improved players in their squad this term and his upturn in form is one reason they are at the top of the Premier League table.

The attacker is still just 21, but he has been at the club since the 2019/2020 season and has been developing well since then.

Juve wants to keep improving their squad and their recent poor form means that is a necessity for them now.

However, a report on Calciomercato says they are set to fail in their pursuit of Martinelli.

This is because Arsenal considers him too important to their squad to lose him.

The Gunners will, instead, offer him a new contract to keep him at the Emirates for longer.

His current deal expires in 2024, but Arsenal is more likely to hand him an extension than to lose him.

Juve FC Says

Martinelli is a world-class player who will only get better, considering that age is on his side.

However, we will struggle to attract him in our current state. Arsenal is doing much better than us and it would be strange for him to swap them for us.