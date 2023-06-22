Arsenal star gives the go-ahead for Juventus transfer

There have been recent reports suggesting that Thomas Partey is considering a move to Juventus as he evaluates his future at Arsenal.

With Arsenal being linked to potential midfield signings like Declan Rice and Nicolo Barella, Partey’s playing time in London could be affected, leading him to consider a departure.

Juventus, in search of new midfielders due to potential departures of Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot, sees Partey as a valuable addition to their squad.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Partey has expressed his desire to leave Arsenal, with Juventus being his preferred destination.

Juventus has already inquired about the midfielder’s availability, and his strong preference for the club could facilitate a smooth transfer

Juve FC Says

Partey is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and has had a good time on the books of Arsenal.

His fine form is one reason the Gunners were able to compete for the league title in the last campaign.

He will join us as one of the finest defensive midfielders on the continent and might be the player we have needed for some time.