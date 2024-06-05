Arsenal midfielder Nicolo Jorginho had words of praise for his Italy teammate Nicolo Fagioli following last night’s friendly against Turkiye.

The former Napoli and Chelsea star started the contest which took place at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna, and ended in a stalemate.

The veteran then made way for the Juventus midfielder who was the surprise selection in Luciano Spalletti’s preliminary squad for Euro 2024 given he was out of action for seven months due to suspension.

Fagioli had a decent cameo on his second senior international cap, acting as a deep-lying playmaker.

After the match, Jorginho had words of praise, as well as some advice, for the young man who could act as his understudy at the European Championship.

“Fagioli reads the game well, but maybe he has to work a little on his impact. But it will come with time,” said the Arsenal midfielder in his post-match interview Rai via JuventusNews24

“He has technical quality and he reads the plays well.

“I told him to maintain the intensity which is important for our team. And also to add some pace, which was decreasing, to remain more compact.”

Fagioli will be hoping to make the final cut when Spalletti names his 26-man squad that will head to Germany.

The former Napoli and Roma coach will unveil the list on Friday.