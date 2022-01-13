Arsenal still pushing to sign Juventus midfielder this month

Even though we’re now in the middle of January, Juventus are yet to conduct any sort of deals during the current transfer session.

Several names are being mentioned as potential new signings, while other are tipped to leave the club.

And yet, we’re still waiting for the first deal.

Nevertheless, daily news reports are still talking about transfers in and out of Turin.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are still pushing for the signature of Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian first landed at Juventus in 2020 as a direct replacement for Miralem Pjanic, but has been unable to fill the void left by the Bosnian.

The former Barcelona man doesn’t seem to fit Max Allegri’s style of football, as he remains on the bench despite the lack of quality midfielders at the manager’s disposal.

On the other hand, Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta adopts a different type of approach to the game, which could be more suitable to Arthur’s playing style.

However, the source notes that the two clubs would have to agree on the right formula in order for the deal to get through.

Juve FC say

Even though we’re not sure if such a deal can materialize in January, one must admit that the idea makes some sense.

The former Gremio man might be one of the best technical midfielders in the current Juventus crop.

But as long as he can’t transmit his talent to the pitch, the previous statement remains useless.

So perhaps a switch to Arsenal can help the player reignite his playing career, and at the same time provide Juventus with some space on the wage bill to add a suitable replacement.