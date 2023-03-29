Arsenal targets two Danish stars and it affects Juventus plans

Arsenal is ramping up efforts to improve their squad and one of their moves could affect Juventus.

The Gunners have battled with Juve for at least two players in the last few transfer windows and lost.

Juve beat them to sign Manuel Locatelli and Dusan Vlahovic before now and the Gunners would be eager to get one over the black and whites.

In the next transfer window, both clubs are set to target the same player again.

Team Talk reveals Arsenal wants to sign Jesper Lindstrom and Rasmus Hojlund by the end of the term and the latter is also firmly on Juve’s radar.

The attacker continues to improve and was in superb form for Denmark in the last international window.

Arsenal sees him as the striker their team is missing, while Juve wants him to replace Dusan Vlahovic at the end of this season.

Both clubs would be keen to ensure they win the race for his signature, but if he keeps scoring, other clubs will likely join the race as well.

Juve FC Says

Hojlund’s reputation is improving fast and the striker will likely be on the books of another side by the start of the next campaign.

However, we cannot sign him if we do not offload Vlahovic, which means another side could steal a march on us early in the transfer window.