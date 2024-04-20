Dusan Vlahovic remains on Arsenal’s radar despite playing for one of the world’s largest clubs.

The Gunners previously vied with Juventus for his signature during his time at Fiorentina, but the Old Lady ultimately secured his services.

Despite being at Juventus, Arsenal has maintained interest in Vlahovic and has yet to secure a prominent striker.

With plans to bolster their striking options in the upcoming transfer window, Arsenal views Vlahovic as one of the premier goal-scoring talents available.

While other targets such as Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are also under consideration, Arsenal is gearing up to make another bid for Vlahovic once the season concludes.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals he is one of their main targets because Arsenal believes it will be easy to sign him since Juventus is already interested in Joshua Zirkzee as his replacement.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been one of our most important players, and he has improved a lot in this campaign. However, every player has a price.

If Arsenal offers us a huge fee that will bank us a profit when we sign Zirkzee, then we need to consider his departure.