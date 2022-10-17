For one reason or another, Juventus and Arsenal have been embroiled in several transfer battles in recent market sessions.

But while the Bianconeri emerged victorious in the races for Manuel Locatelli and Dusan Vlahovic, the Gunners might have the upper hand in the upcoming duel.

According to Football London via TuttoJuve, Arsenal are ready to anticipate the Old Lady’s competition in the race for Youri Tielemans.

The 25-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract and will eventually leave the struggling Leicester City.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side will reportedly lunge forward with a bid as early as January in order to gain ground over their competitors.

The source adds that the Belgian likes Arsenal and would be in favor of a switch as early as possible.

For their part, the Foxes will have no option but to negotiate a deal with the current Premier League leaders in order to avoid losing the player for free at the end of the season.

Tielemans has been plying his trade at Leicester since 2019 after completing a transfer from Monaco worth 45 million euros.

Juve FC say

Although Juventus still lack a midfield general, other market opportunities will surface between now and the upcoming summer.

Moreover, there’s still some hope for our current midfield lot. Perhaps things will significantly improve once Paul Pogba returns to action and Leandro Paredes adjusts to his new surroundings.