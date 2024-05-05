Arsenal is set to make a second attempt to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners had wanted to acquire the Serbian striker when he played for Fiorentina, but he opted to move to Juventus instead, where he has remained a key player.

While Juventus is pleased to have him on their squad and would prefer to keep him, every player has their price.

Arsenal has been competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title over the last two seasons.

Manchester City boasts a top striker in Erling Haaland, whose goals have been crucial to their success.

Arsenal, lacking a similarly potent striker, sees Vlahovic as the player who could make the difference for them.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal has renewed their interest in signing Vlahovic, believing he is capable of helping them challenge Manchester City.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is having his best season on our books since he moved to the club which should make us keep him.

However, because we also need money, if Arsenal offers a good fee for his signature, we should sell him while we can make a profit.