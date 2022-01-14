Arsenal will push Juventus all the way in the race for Bundesliga midfielder

Juventus remains in the race for Denis Zakaria, but as he nears the free agency market from Borussia Monchengladbach, it doesn’t get easier for the Bianconeri to sign him.

Because he has been in fine form this season, he is getting advances from more clubs who want to add him to their squad.

Manchester United has been named as the favourites for his signature in recent weeks because they reportedly want to sign him now.

However, Calciomercato says Arsenal is another club that Juve needs to pay attention to because the Gunners also desire to add him to their squad.

This competition means Juve needs to be prepared to pay over the odds in their bid to get their man.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has shown so much quality in the last few campaigns and he looks much better than our current options.

The Switzerland international is very good on the ball and ticks almost every box in a midfielder that would thrive at Juve.

But money speaks more than anything else when a player is approaching the free agency market.

The Bianconeri would need to make him a very good financial offer to see off other clubs to sign him.