Arsenal working on plans to swoop for Juventus target

Arsenal is working on beating Juventus to the signature of FC Porto’s Fabio Vieira, according to reports in Portugal via the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old has only just broken into the Porto first team, but he has shown flashes of being one of the best young talents at the Portuguese side.

Calciomercato says that Juventus is one of the teams watching him, but if they do not sign him soon, they might lose him to Arsenal.

The Gunners have struggled with creativity this season and that has affected the number of goals that they have scored.

Mikel Arteta has come under pressure for their poor run of form and a new midfielder is likely to join them next month.

Vieira isn’t one of the key players at the Portuguese side, but they are still looking to make around £27 million from his sale.

That is his release clause, but the coronavirus pandemic might force them to reduce that fee.

Juventus needs new midfielders with their current options not looking strong enough to lead them to a 10th consecutive title.

If Vieira joins them, he would offer Andrea Pirlo a new option in the middle and because he isn’t well known, he might be hard for opponents to work out.