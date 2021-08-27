Arsenal’s asking price revealed as Juventus eye Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Juventus are apparently eyeing Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently linked with a move to Manchester City.

TuttoMercatoWeb claims that the Citizens could pay around 26 Million to acquire the services of the Portuguese, while removing his massive wages would also boost our budget somewhat, and are claimed to be looking to reinvest the majority of that transfer fee to bring in Auba.

The report adds that the Gunners would be willing to negotiate for around 20 Million, having struggle to offload any of their forwards at this point in the window, with the feeling that they would like to freshen things up up top.

It remains to be seen if either deal will prove acceptable to the Old Lady, while CR7 appears to be pushing for the exit door.

Cristiano bagged himself 29 Serie A goals last term, but with Paulo Dybala missing almost the entire season with injuries or one issue or another, our attack should be able to cope without the superstar, although Aubameyang would also add to our fear factor with his ability to score consistently also.

I believe Auba would suit playing in Serie A, and the idea of fielding a front three of Auba, Dybala and Chiesa sounds a little too good to be true.

Patrick