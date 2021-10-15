Arteta wants inconsistent Juventus star in his Arsenal squad

Arsenal is interested in a move for Adrien Rabiot as they rebuild their squad in England, according to Fichajes.net.

The Frenchman has remained a regular member of the Juventus team, but he has not delivered the returns that the club expected when they signed him in 2019.

He is one player the Bianconeri will happily cash in on to add more players to their squad.

The report says Arsenal wants to make him the next underperforming star that they will rescue from a top European club.

They have given chances to the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard to revive their career and Rabiot could be next.

Mikel Arteta believes the Frenchman will show better form in England and he is prepared to take a chance on him.

Arsenal will make their move for him in the January transfer window, and if that doesn’t work, they will try again in the summer.

The Gunners hope they can strike an agreement with Juve and it remains unclear if they will want him initially on loan or buy him outright.

Rabiot will miss Juve’s match against AS Roma this weekend because he is currently in isolation having tested positive for covid-19 during the international break.