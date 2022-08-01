Arthur agrees to join La Liga club on loan

Arthur Melo has agreed to leave Juventus and spend the rest of this season on loan at Valencia.

The midfielder has been surplus to requirements at the Allianz Stadium and he was left at home while others travelled to America for a pre-season tour.

The midfielder’s injury-prone stint in Turin has made Juve not consider him for football action regularly.

He has now been placed on the market, but there has been a shortage of takers.

Valencia emerged as his most serious suitor days back and they are now looking to complete his signing.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the former Barcelona man has given the green light to the loan transfer.

All that is left now is for the Bianconeri and Los Che to reach an agreement.

Juve FC Says

Although Valencia might not pay all his wages, we need to take advantage of this opportunity and offload Arthur.

The Brazilian is one of the poor buys we have made recently and we need to allow him to leave as soon as possible.

If we send him out on loan for the rest of this season, we can bring in a better midfielder who will help us.

Hopefully, there would be no complications and the transfer will go through.