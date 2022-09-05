Arthur agrees to personal terms to stay with Liverpool beyond this season

Arthur looks prepared to cut ties with Juventus and join Liverpool permanently after his loan spell at the English club.

The midfielder left Juve on loan to the Reds on transfer deadline day and the Bianconeri hopes he will do well enough to stay in England.

Both clubs agreed on a fee Liverpool can pay to make the move permanent if he impresses in the Premier League.

The midfielder has struggled throughout his time at Juve and he must have been thrilled to secure a move away from the club.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that he has agreed to personal terms with the English club in case they want to keep him permanently.

This means all they have to do now is trigger his release clause agreed by both clubs and Liverpool will not need to negotiate personal terms with him again.

Juve FC Says

Arthur knows he does not have a future at Juve and it is not a surprise that he has agreed to stay at Liverpool if they want him.

He has not played for the Reds yet, but he is likely to fit into their system more than the one at Juve at the moment.

If he can stay injury-free and get selected often, he will definitely impress.