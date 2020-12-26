Arthur already good enough to start playing again

TMW via Tuttojuve says that Arthur is already on the road to full recovery and that he missed the games against Parma and Fiorentina because he was still in pain.

The Brazilian was injured in Juve’s game against Atalanta and he missed the next game against Parma without being named in the team.

However, he was named as a late replacement for the match against Fiorentina even though he wasn’t asked to come on the pitch.

His inclusion in the latter game was because Adrien Rabiot had seemingly been disqualified late on.

The report says that he was mainly excused from that game for precautionary reasons suggesting that he probably could have played through the pain barrier if he was asked to.

The injury is now healing, and he should be back playing for them in the new year.

The report adds that even though they want him to start playing soon, they never wanted to force him back to action and will wait for him to be 100 percent fit.

Juve has suffered from injuries in this first half of the season and they will hope to have a bit of better luck when the campaign resumes.

Andrea Pirlo is still looking for his perfect starting XI because players keep getting injured and needing to be replaced in the team.