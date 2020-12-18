Arthur awaits scan results but he is likely to miss Parma’s game

An Update has been delivered on the injury that Arthur Melo suffered in Juventus’ game against Atalanta on Wednesday.

The Brazilian left the game before the 30th minute as Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by La Dea.

He was tackled by the Bianconeri loanee, Cristian Romero, and he seems to have injured his right thigh.

Football Italia says that he would be undergoing scans to determine the extent of the injury, but he is unlikely to play their next league game against Parma.

He only just returned to the club’s line up for the Atalanta game and he has now suffered this setback.

Adrien Rabiot replaced him in that game and the Frenchman is now expected to continue in his absence at the weekend.

Juve’s start to this season has been disrupted by injuries and COVID-19 infections to their players.

Andrea Pirlo is trying to help them win their tenth consecutive league title, but as his team continues to suffer from injuries his plans to get a preferred starting Xi will continue to suffer.

After the 1-1 draw, Juve knows that they will have to beat Parma in their next game, else they will make it hard for themselves in their chase of the leading pack.