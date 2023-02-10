Arthur back in Liverpool training but a return to the team is still not close

Arthur Melo is back training with the Liverpool first team after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The injury-prone Brazilian moved to the English club at the start of this season on loan from Juventus, but he was injured before even starting a game for the Reds.

The former Barcelona man has been on the treatment table since then, but Il Bianconero reports he is now fit and has been training with the Reds’ first team.

However, the report also claims we should not expect to see him playing anytime soon. This is because Arthur is only training lightly and Liverpool hopes to increase his workload in the coming weeks.

The goal is to see how he responds and if he does well, they will add him to a matchday squad, but that could be a long time before it happens.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is one player we do not need and he has to stay fit to earn a move to another club at the end of this season.

After missing the first half of the term, he will have only a few games to impress Liverpool and persuade them to keep him. We probably should prepare for his return.

But if he does well in the few games he gets before the end of the season, Liverpool could retain the midfielder.