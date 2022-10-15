Arthur breaks his silence after another injury setback

Juventus loanee Arthur Melo has broken his silence after suffering a fresh injury that will keep him out of action for around three months.

The midfielder has been on the books of the Bianconeri since 2020, but he has played only a few games after injuries plagued his spell at the club.

The Bianconeri desperately searched for a new home for him in the summer and felt lucky when Liverpool agreed to sign him on loan with a buy option.

He worked hard to find favour and earn minutes in a Liverpool shirt, but he suffered an injury in training as he closed in on more first-team minutes.

It is not a situation that will surprise Juve, but he has vowed to come back stronger. The Brazilian wrote on Instagram:

“It is now time for me to keep my head up and join forces with my family and do everything I need to with my team to make sure I come back stronger as soon as possible. No obstacle will prevent me from progressing in my career and I have great ambition to show what I can do on the pitch.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been unlucky with injuries, and he needs to get over these problems fast.

He has a long deal at Juve, but he must start playing many matches per season to show he is a real talent.

If his fitness problems keep plaguing him, then he will be one of those players that could have been great but sadly was not.