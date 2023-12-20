Arthur Melo has been in fine form at Fiorentina this season while on loan from Juventus.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries since joining Juventus and was mostly unfit during his loan spell at Liverpool last season.

The Reds opted not to make his move permanent, and he returned to Juventus as a player many clubs were not interested in.

Fiorentina took a chance on the Brazilian, and he has been brilliant for them so far.

La Viola could make the move permanent at the end of this season if they can afford the transfer, and Arthur has revealed that meeting with a psychologist helped him return to form.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“My partner told me that I had to look after my body, but also my mind.

“Between injuries and everything else, I was always tense and negative. Seeing a psychologist really helped me a lot. I would advise anyone who needs it to get help too.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur’s fine form and fitness this season has been remarkable and the midfielders will now earn a good move in the summer.

Clubs are following him in Florence and if he keeps doing well, we expect him to earn more admirers and a move away from the Allianz Stadium in the summer.