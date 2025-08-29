Juventus have sent Arthur on loan to Gremio until next summer, but there is already a strong possibility that his stay in Brazil could be extended well beyond that initial period. The midfielder, who joined the Bianconeri from Barcelona in 2020, has struggled to live up to expectations throughout his time in Turin and has never managed to establish himself as a key figure.

Arthur had built a fine reputation during his early career at Gremio, which led to his move to Barcelona, where he was regarded as one of Europe’s most promising midfielders. Juventus believed they were acquiring a player of real quality, yet his spell in Serie A has been underwhelming.

Arthur’s Struggles at Juventus

Despite flashes of ability, Arthur never settled in Turin and was soon deemed surplus to requirements. Previous loan spells at Liverpool and Fiorentina also failed to reignite his career, leaving Juventus with limited options. Although he was initially involved in pre-season preparations this summer, new manager Igor Tudor made it clear that the Brazilian would not feature in his plans for the coming campaign.

This stance opened the door for Gremio, Arthur’s former club, to bring him back. The move suits all parties, offering the player the chance to relaunch his career in familiar surroundings while easing Juventus of a player they no longer consider central to their project.

Loan Extension Likely

According to Il Bianconero, although the initial agreement runs until the summer of 2026, there is an expectation that Arthur could remain at Gremio until December 2026. Should this extension be triggered, he would return to Juventus with only six months left on his contract, making it highly unlikely that he will ever play again for the Bianconeri.

For Juventus, the preference is clear. They do not wish to reintegrate Arthur into their squad and would welcome Gremio retaining him until his contract in Turin expires. From the club’s perspective, this arrangement removes a financial burden while also offering the player the stability and opportunity he requires to rebuild his career.