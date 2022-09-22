Arthur desperate to get in shape and scraps the one-week break given by Liverpool

Juventus midfielder, Arthur Melo, is desperate to ensure he impresses at Liverpool and perhaps earn a permanent move to the Premier League club.

He is at Anfield on loan for the rest of this term, and Liverpool can make the move permanent for a fee.

The Brazilian struggled in the seasons he spent at Juve, and he doesn’t seem to fit into the style of Max Allegri.

Staying at Liverpool is a great option for him, and he wants to give himself the best chance to achieve that.

While other players are off for the international break or away on a one-week break.

Arthur has been training with the Liverpool under21s, as revealed by the team’s manager.

Barry Lewtas said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“When he joined us I don’t think he knew where he was going, but he knew we had a game and wanted to play. Arthur was here during the break to play and improve his fitness . He shows his level of professionalism. He was also great with the boys. He wants to get back in shape, he doesn’t need a week off, the decision comes from him. “

Juve FC Says

Arthur knows he has a good chance of ending his Juventus nightmare this season.

If he takes his chance and play well, Liverpool will keep him on their team.

Otherwise, he will return to Turin and look for a new club.