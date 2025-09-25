Arthur Melo had several options to remain in Europe this season after Juventus advised him to find a new club, but the Brazilian midfielder ultimately chose to return home to Brazil. His spell in Turin has been inconsistent, with fitness struggles and limited game time preventing him from establishing himself since arriving in a swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic move to Barcelona.

Arthur’s Return to Gremio

Arthur has spent the last three seasons largely on loan and has only been a regular squad member for Juventus during two campaigns. Seeking to revive his career and regain a place in the Brazil national team ahead of next year’s World Cup, he opted to join Gremio, where he began his professional journey. Speaking as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“I chose Gremio because this is my home. I grew up in the youth academy of Imortal Tricolor, where I made my professional debut and won my first titles. However, I felt that my story with this shirt wasn’t over yet…”

The move represents both a return to familiar surroundings and an opportunity for the midfielder to rebuild his confidence and form. Juventus, meanwhile, appear unconcerned about his current performance levels, having accepted that his future lies elsewhere.

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Career Revival at Home

Arthur arrived at Juventus with high expectations, having been regarded as one of Europe’s finest midfielders during his time at Barcelona. However, injuries and recurring fitness problems prevented him from consistently contributing to the team, and he gradually lost his place in the starting eleven.

Now back at Gremio, Arthur is likely to feel more comfortable both on and off the pitch. The familiarity of home could allow him to rediscover his best form and potentially return to international consideration. Nevertheless, the move also raises questions about his prospects of playing in Europe again, as the opportunity to compete at the highest club level may have passed.

For Arthur, the priority will be to regain his rhythm, enjoy regular game time, and demonstrate that he still has the ability to perform at the top level. Gremio offers a platform for this revival, and the coming months will be crucial in determining whether he can fulfil the promise that once marked him as one of Europe’s brightest midfield talents.