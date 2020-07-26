Arthur focused on Juventus now

Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo is fully focused on his Juventus career now and wants to impress when he arrives in Turin.

The 23-year-old is set to join the Bianconeri next month following a move from Barcelona and despite some initial reluctance on his part, Italian media report he is now preparing for his move.

Tuttosport and TuttoJuve report that Arthur is now undertaking extra training sessions each week and introducing a new diet to reduce risk of injury, prior to moving to Turin.

The suggestion is that he wants to arrive at Continassa in top condition and his relationship with Barcelona is at an end, despite the club still having a Champions League tie against Napoli.