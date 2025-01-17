Artur Melo has reportedly given his green light to move on loan to Real Betis for the second half of this season. The midfielder, who has not played a single minute of football this campaign, was informed by Juventus that he is no longer part of their plans. Both the Brazilian and the Bianconeri had hoped that his solid performances during his loan at Fiorentina last season would attract plenty of interest from clubs. However, no team made a move for him in the summer, and Juventus left him to train alone, indicating he no longer holds a place in their squad.

Arthur has been awaiting this transfer window to secure a move, with Betis emerging as his most serious suitor so far. Despite their interest, their offer has been less than ideal. The Spanish club is seeking a loan deal for the remainder of the season, but they have requested that Juventus cover part of his wages. This proposal has not been well received by the Bianconeri, who feel it is not a sensible arrangement and have turned down Betis’ initial approach.

If Real Betis is truly serious about acquiring the midfielder, they are expected to return with an improved offer, but as of now, they have not done so. Arthur, however, is growing increasingly impatient. According to a report in Il Bianconero, the midfielder has now issued an ultimatum, giving Betis until January 22 to improve their proposal. If the Spanish side fails to meet Juventus’ demands and reach an agreement, Arthur will begin to consider offers from other clubs interested in his services.

Arthur’s situation at Juventus is becoming increasingly untenable. He deserves more game time and has the ability to perform at a high level, as evidenced by his successful spell at Fiorentina. A move away from Juventus seems like the best option for all parties involved. However, whether Betis will act quickly enough to secure the Brazilian’s services remains to be seen.