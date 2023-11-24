Arthur Melo is enjoying a successful season on loan at Fiorentina, following his temporary move from Juventus.

The Brazilian midfielder had faced challenges since his transfer to the Allianz Stadium from Barcelona, including a loan spell at Liverpool last season, where a serious long-term injury limited his playing time.

As Juventus contemplated the future of Arthur in the summer, Fiorentina expressed interest in securing his services. His loan move to Florence has proven fruitful, with Arthur emerging as one of the standout players for La Viola.

While suggestions arise that he might make his move to Fiorentina permanent, Arthur emphasises that such a decision involves more than just his personal choice.

The midfielder said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m very happy, but it’s a choice that doesn’t depend on me. I am owned by Juventus, it doesn’t just depend on me. What I can say is that I feel very comfortable in Florence.”

Juve FC Says

Because Arthur is having a brilliant season, next summer is our best chance to offload the ex-Barcelona man.

We have to discuss his permanent move to Florence if they are interested in keeping him, even if it means paying some of his wages.