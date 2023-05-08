Arthur insists he has two more years on his Juventus contract

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo looks set to return to the club after his ill-fated spell on loan at Liverpool.

The Brazilian joined the Reds in the summer for the rest of the season with an option to make the move permanent.

He played less than 20 minutes for them before he suffered an injury and probably will not kick a ball for the Reds again.

The move had failed and Arthur will probably have to look for a new home again and the Brazilian appears to have conceded defeat in his bid to stay at Liverpool.

Speaking about his future recently, the midfielder says as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I have a contract with Juve for another two years. I haven’t talked about it with my agent, my family, or Juventus. I’m coming back this summer because I have another two years on my contract. There’s a very respectful relationship between us. La Liga attracts me, and I could give myself another chance there: it’s a league that I already know and have adapted to well. If there’s a team that bets on ball possession, that’s fine for me.”.

Juve FC Says

Arthur’s move to England has been a disaster and it is hard to know if he can ever be fit enough to play many games in a season.

He was one of the best midfielders in the world during his time at Barcelona, which made us sign him.

Since he moved to the club, he has been disappointing and we must get rid of him as soon as we can.