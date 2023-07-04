Arthur insists he will respect his contract at Juventus

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has expressed his willingness to explore new opportunities following his disappointing loan spell at Liverpool. However, he emphasises that he still has a valid contract with Juventus.

Since his move to Juventus, Arthur has struggled, largely due to injuries, and has made only 42 league appearances since 2020. He is no longer considered part of the club’s first-team plans.

Juventus had high hopes for his loan spell at Liverpool last season, but it turned out to be a disappointment. Arthur did not even start a game and made just a brief 13-minute appearance for the English club before leaving.

Now, the midfielder is in need of finding a new club, and Juventus is hopeful that another team will take a chance on him, providing him with an opportunity to rejuvenate his career.

Speaking about his future recently, the Brazilian said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the meantime, I’ll go back to Turin, but then the transfer market is long and I don’t know what will happen yet. Maybe something interesting could arise both for me and for Juventus. I have a contract and I respect it, but we’ll see.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been one of the worst signings we have made in a long time and the time has come for us to offload the Brazilian.

The midfielder is one player we will struggle to sell unless he leaves on loan and has a good season at another club.

However, we must be open to every idea, including terminating his contract and allowing him to leave for free.