Arthur is almost certain to remain at Juventus now

Arthur Melo looked like he would be one of the first Juventus players to leave the club in this transfer window.

The Brazilian has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium, and he had been the subject of interest from Arsenal.

The English club has been in talks with Juve, but both European giants cannot reach an agreement.

Calciomercato says the Gunners have maintained that they only want him on a simple six-month loan deal.

It is an offer that Juventus does not accept and that could see the former Barcelona man remain at the club.

The report says although Juve remains open to offloading him on their terms, he looks more likely to remain in Turin now.

Juve FC Says

Arthur might struggle to play in this second half of this season if he doesn’t leave Juventus.

The midfielder is one of the most gifted players in our squad, but it seems he is just not good enough for Max Allegri’s system.

The gaffer has handed him several chances to impress, but he still struggles to show his best characteristics on the pitch.

There are a few more hours before this transfer window shuts and he would hope both clubs can still reach an agreement so that he would kick-start his career in London.