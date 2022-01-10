Arthur is getting closer to a move to a Premier League club

Arthur is one of several Juventus players who have been considered for sale in this campaign.

This is the midfielder’s second season at the club, but he is still not performing as well as we all expect him to.

Max Allegri has handed him more than enough chances to prove his worth and time might have run out on him.

Todofichajes says the Premier League club Arsenal wants the midfielder in this transfer window.

The Gunners need a new midfielder and have drawn up a list of options to help fill that spot for them.

However, most would cost them money, while Arthur could move to the Emirates on an initial loan deal.

The report says this has made him the target who is closest to a move to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Juve FC Says

Arthur hasn’t been the player we all expected him to be, however, the Brazilian remains a key part of our current squad and offloading him mid-season is not smart.

We need to have a much better second half to this campaign, and we would need a lot of players to execute matches in the league and cup competitions.

The only reason we should allow Arthur to leave the club is if we get a replacement who will perform better than the ex-Barcelona man.