Arthur Melo has been searching for a new club since Juventus asked him to leave, and he has received interest from a Greek team.

The midfielder has spent the last two seasons away on loan, playing for Liverpool in 2022/2023 and Fiorentina last season.

Arthur remains one of the players Juventus is determined to offload, and the club is eager for him to depart as soon as possible.

However, there has been a lack of interest in the Brazilian midfielder, who has struggled to regain his form in recent seasons.

While his loan move to Fiorentina showed some promise, it wasn’t enough to attract interest from top clubs.

His only serious suitor at the moment is PAOK FC from Greece, but according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the midfielder is not particularly keen on moving to the Greek club.

He is currently not considering their offer and remains hopeful that a club from a more prominent league will express interest in signing him soon.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has to accept that he is not as good as he was before and that the top clubs will hardly look his way.

If he insists on joining them, he might miss out on a summer move away from the Allianz Stadium.