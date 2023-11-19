Arthur Melo is enjoying a resurgence at Fiorentina after joining La Viola on loan from Juventus.

Since moving to the Allianz Stadium in 2020, he has seemed out of place in a Juve shirt.

The Brazilian was sent out on loan to Liverpool last season, but injuries marred his spell at the Premier League club, thwarting Juventus’ chance of selling him.

His move to Fiorentina is proving to be a success, and La Viola would love to retain the midfielder in their squad beyond this term.

However, this is a move that will be tricky for them to pull off, as several reports suggest.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the highest earner at La Viola is currently on 3 million euros, while Arthur makes 5.5 million euros.

The midfielder will simply be out of reach for them, so he is expected to return to Juve at the end of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has enjoyed this season at Fiorentina, but we know it will be hard for them to keep him as they cannot afford his wage.

If we really want to offload him, we may have to pay some of his wages if he wants to play for La Viola.

Arthur could be open to this arrangement unless he has another club that wants his signature.