“Arthur is so bad that he joined Liverpool,” Adani aims a dig at Juventus over Arthur

Lele Adani never misses an opportunity to aim a dig at Juventus or Max Allegri.

He has become one of the most outspoken pundits in Italian football recently and Allegri is one of his biggest targets.

He dislikes how the Bianconeri manager sets his team up to play, as well as how he manages some talents at his disposal, especially very technical players.

One such player that struggled under the Bianconeri gaffer was Arthur Melo.

However, he has now secured a loan transfer to one of the best clubs in the world, Liverpool, and Adani wonders if that means the Reds are a poor club as well.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“The news is that Arthur is so bad that he joined Liverpool.

“So, after saying that Arthur was bad, we must say the same of Klopp…poor football.”

Juve FC Says

Juventus fans have certainly stopped taking this man seriously because it seems their club is his only target in Italian football now.

The former defender is always looking for something around the club to comment on.

Arthur had his chances to impress under Allegri, but he was not good enough, and he might suit the Liverpool style more than ours.