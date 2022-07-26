Arthur keen on Barcelona return but a new suitor emerges to the scene

On the back of two underwhelming seasons in Turin, Juventus are looking to part ways with Arhur Melo this summer.

Despite being labelled as one the best technical players in the squad, the Brazilian hasn’t been able to impress since joining the Bianconeri in a blockbuster exchange deal that saw Miralem Pjanic heading to Barcelona.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini is hoping to rejoin the team in the United States, but is currently held up by Arthur’s affair.

The source believes that the midfielder is still holding out for a sensational return to Barcelona where he still has some unfinished business.

The former Gremio man spent two years at the Camp Nou filled with ups and downs. But as the report explains, the Catalans aren’t keen on the proposal.

However, the 25-year-old has some more concrete suitors in the form of Arsenal and Valencia, while a third club has reportedly joined the fray.

The source names Monaco as the latest club to enter the race for the Juventus wantaway.

Juve FC say

At this point, the Bianconeri hardly care about the player’s next destination as long as he leaves the club and subsequently allow the management to add a more convincing Regista to the squad.

Now surely Arthur can perform significantly better than what his last two campaigns have suggested, but a revival under Max Allegri’s tutelage is an unlikely scenery at this point.