Arthur linked with another exchange deal as Arsenal and Everton enter the fray

With the winter transfer market fast approaching, the scrambling has begun all over Europe.

For their part, Juventus will be looking to bolster some of their playing areas – most notable the midfield and the attack – but they must first offload some of their deadwood.

While Aaron Ramsey could be set to embark on a new adventure away from Turin, another Juventus midfielder might join him in the Premier League.

Transfer reports have been linking Arthur Melo with several clubs – in Italy and abroad – and new reports now claim that two English clubs are interested in his services.

According to FourFourTwo via ilBianconero, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to add the Brazilian to his midfield crop.

On the other hand, Sport Mediesat claims that Everton boss Rafael benitez is another admirer of the former Barcelona man.

The source says that the Toffees are willing to offer the services of Lucas Digne in exchange for Arthur.

Juve FC say

In the last few days, we’ve already seen Arthur being linked with exchange deals involving the likes of Lazio’s Luis Alberto and Roma’s Gonzalo Villar.

As for Digne, Juventus have been linked with the Frenchman in the past, and he could be the right profile to replace Alex Sandro at left-back.

But amidst the current investigation which is mostly focusing on exchange deals conducted in the last few years (including Arthur-Pjanic), the Bianconeri might want to avoid another messy business.