Arthur-Liverpool: The background and the formula of the surprising transfer

Following a long and exhausting summer, Arthur Melo’s fate remained shrouded with mystery until last night. The midfielder became an outcast at Juventus, as Max Allegri deemed him surplus to requirements after two disappointing campaigns in Turin.

Nonetheless, offloading the Brazilian remained a complicated task on its own, especially due to the player’s hefty wages. Luckily for the Bianconeri, Liverpool came knocking at the eleventh hour, and the deal materialized in record time.

This morning, the former Barcelona man took the first flight to Liverpool to complete his deadline-day transfer. So what was behind this sudden switch?

According to TuttoJuve, Arthur received a late call from the English giants on Wednesday night following the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Newcastle.

That match witnessed the injury of the Reds’ captain Jordan Henderson. The England international could be out of action for a considerable amount of time, leaving Jurgen Klopp short of options, with his midfield department increasingly shrinking.

So with Liverpool desperate for a new midfielder and Juventus eager to get rid of the player, all parties managed to find a swift agreement.

As the source explains, the 26-year-old will join the EPL side on a dry loan which doesn’t include an option or an obligation to buy.

Moreover, the Reds and the Bianconeri will both contribute in the player’s salary, with each side paying half.