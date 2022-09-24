Arthur makes another decision to help him convince Liverpool

Arthur Melo recognises he has a unique opportunity as he spends this season on loan at Liverpool, and the midfielder wants to take it.

After struggling in all the seasons he spent at Juventus, the Reds still took a chance on him in the last transfer window by offering a season-long loan deal.

They can make the move permanent for a fee. It is now up to the midfielder to show why they should keep him.

The former Barcelona man does not want to return to his nightmarish life at Juve and is making every effort to persuade Liverpool to keep him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he arrived at Anfield out of shape following a lack of preseason with Juve.

However, he has now hired private trainers, including a nutritionist, to help him get back in shape fast enough to play regularly for the English club.

Juve FC Says

Arthur and Juventus should end their relationship as soon as possible, and he must do his best to stay at Liverpool.

They are arguably the only top club that will take a chance on him now, and if he misses this opportunity, no other big club will move for him again.