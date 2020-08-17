Arthur Melo charged with drink driving

New Juventus signing Arthur Melo was reportedly charged by police with a drink driving offence after crashing his Ferrari in Palafrugell.

The Brazilian was reportedly arrested by police at 4 a.m. on Monday morning in the Catalonian town when driving his car on the pavement.

ESPN report no one else was involved in the incident and no injuries were sustained, but the players car was damaged.

According to the report, Arthur was charged on the spot but was allowed to leave however he could be summoned to court at a later date and does risk a hefty fine.

The player is scheduled to leave Barcelona in the coming weeks and move to Turin around 24/25 August, ahead of pre-season training under new coach Andrea Pirlo.

Arthur is currently in a reported legal tussle with Blaugrana officials over when he will be allowed to leave the club, insisting on having his contract terminated early in order to travel to Italy.