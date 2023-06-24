Arthur Melo has several options despite flopping at Liverpool

On the back of an abysmal campaign at Liverpool, Arthur Melo will return to Juventus, albeit for a short while.

The Brazilian spent the last campaign on loan at Anfield. But between recurring injuries and unconvincing form, his stint with the Reds never took off.

The 26-year-old only made two appearances for the first team, while failing to earn a single minute of playing time in the Premier League.

Naturally, Liverpool opted against exercising their right to buy Arthur. The player remains on Juve’s books and the club will be seeking a solution this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Brazilian has several options on the transfer market coming various leagues.

This includes Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal who would add the midfielder to their increasingly impressive list of stars.

Another option would be Turkish giants Fenerbahce who are looking to bolster their ranks in their attempts to dethrone their Istanbul rivals Galatasaray.

A return to Spain could also be on the cards for the former Barcelona man, with Europa League winners Sevilla offering him the chance to play in the Champions League.

Finally, the source mentions Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton as a potential candidate in the race. The Seagulls will play in the Europa League next season.

Arthur joined Juventus in 2020 in a controversial exchange deal that saw Miralem Pjanic heading to Barcelona. He has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2025.