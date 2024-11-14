Arthur Melo’s situation at Juventus has become increasingly difficult as he remains excluded from the first team, training alone after failing to secure a transfer over the summer. Juventus manager Thiago Motta has been firm in his stance on the Brazilian midfielder’s future. While Motta changed his mind about retaining Weston McKennie, Arthur did not receive the same consideration. Both Juventus and Arthur are now looking ahead to the January transfer window as an opportunity to part ways.

The primary challenge for Arthur has been a lack of interest among European clubs. Although he had some positive moments last season, the midfielder has not been able to attract significant offers within Europe. His extensive experience in Serie A, La Liga, and even the Premier League (on loan with Liverpool) demonstrates his capabilities, but it appears there isn’t a high demand for his profile among European teams at present. Juventus, eager to resolve the situation, hopes that Arthur’s departure can free up resources and space within the squad.

As a result, attention has shifted to the Brazilian market, where Arthur could potentially revive his career. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, several top clubs in Brazil are interested in acquiring him due to his experience in European football, which could bring value to their squads. Arthur’s return to his home country might offer him a chance to regain playing time, rebuild his confidence, and contribute significantly to a team. While he may not have initially planned to return to Brazil so soon, a move back could be beneficial for both the player and Juventus, who are keen to conclude his time in Turin.

For Arthur, a January transfer could serve as a fresh start, allowing him to showcase his skills in a league where he would be well-regarded. A move to Brazil would also provide him with the chance to potentially return to the European stage in the future, should he excel. Given his technical abilities and prior experience, Arthur could offer valuable midfield depth and playmaking potential to a Brazilian side, which might also view him as a marquee signing with European credentials.

The January transfer window will be pivotal for both Arthur and Juventus, and a return to Brazil seems the most viable path forward for the talented midfielder.