Some Juventus supporters may have forgotten that Arthur Melo remains a player of the club, with the Bianconeri now seemingly focused on ensuring he is moved on in the near future. The Brazilian midfielder, currently on loan at Gremio, has spent time away from Turin as the club reassesses his long-term role within the squad.

Arthur Targets Juventus Return

Despite Juventus’ apparent willingness to offload him, Arthur could be aiming to re-establish himself within the team. Having struggled with persistent injury problems during his time at the club, he now appears to have overcome those setbacks, potentially reopening the door for him to contribute on the pitch. His improved fitness could allow him to compete for a place and demonstrate his value to the side.

The midfielder’s situation remains uncertain, particularly as Juventus are reportedly keen to sell him in the summer, one year before his current contract expires. Nevertheless, Arthur has expressed confidence in his ability to fit into the system of Luciano Spalletti, suggesting that he still sees a future for himself in Turin.

Confidence Under Spalletti

Arthur believes his style of play aligns well with the demands of Spalletti’s tactical approach. As reported by Il Bianconero, he stated, “Luciano likes having an organising midfielder, a fulcrum of the team, and I like that role. Pizarro and Lobotka excelled under Spalletti, playing a style of football based on ball possession and tactical intelligence. It’s not absurd to think that I could adapt well. We’ll see.”

His comments underline a clear desire to prove his worth and secure a role within the squad. While Juventus may still prioritise a transfer, his determination to contribute could influence the club’s decision-making process in the coming months.

Arthur remains a technically gifted midfielder who has been hindered by injuries, yet with those issues seemingly behind him, he may now have an opportunity to revive his career at a high level and finish it on a strong note.