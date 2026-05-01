Arthur Melo has enjoyed a productive loan spell at Gremio, with the Brazilian club reportedly keen to retain him beyond the current season. However, financial constraints are expected to prevent them from meeting Juventus’ valuation for a permanent transfer.

The midfielder has been largely absent from Juventus’ plans in recent years, to the extent that some supporters may have overlooked the fact that he remains under contract with the club. Since 2021, his appearances in Bianconeri colours have been limited, contributing to his peripheral status within the squad.

Arthur set for Juventus return

Despite his time away, Arthur’s contract at the Allianz Stadium runs until the summer of 2027, meaning he is due to return to Juventus at the end of the campaign. His future, however, remains uncertain as the club reassess their options.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Gremio are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal, not due to any concerns over his performances, but because of financial limitations. The report indicates that the Brazilian side cannot afford the fee required to secure his services on a long-term basis.

Uncertain future beyond this season

Arthur has delivered consistent performances during his loan spell, demonstrating his quality and professionalism whenever selected. His displays have reinforced the view that he remains a capable midfielder who can contribute effectively at a competitive level.

The report adds that Juventus are not planning to integrate him into its squad moving forward, making another transfer the most likely outcome. As a result, attention will turn to identifying potential suitors who can offer him a fresh opportunity.

In the coming months, his representative will be tasked with securing a suitable move for the next campaign. Ensuring that he finds a club where he can continue to play regularly will be essential, as he looks to maintain momentum and avoid a period of inactivity.