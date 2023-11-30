The Brazilian midfielder faced various injuries since his move from Barcelona to Juventus. Despite Juventus attempting to offload him in the past two seasons, he spent the previous campaign on loan at Liverpool. Unfortunately, injuries disrupted his time with the Reds, and he returned to Turin without making a single appearance for them.

Taking a chance on him, Fiorentina added Arthur to their squad on loan for the current season. Under their guidance, La Viola has played a significant role in revitalising his form, and he appears to be enjoying his time in Florence.

Although reports have suggested a possible permanent stay with Fiorentina, recent developments indicate that this outcome is becoming increasingly unlikely. Calciomercato reports that Fiorentina faces challenges in securing Arthur permanently due to the inability to match his current wages.

As time progresses, the situation shows no signs of improvement, and it is anticipated that Arthur will return to Juventus in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been enjoying life in Florence this term and is a player La Viola should consider keeping beyond this campaign.

However, we may have to help them cover some of his wages before the deal can happen.