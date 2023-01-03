Arthur Melo reflects on his horrific 2022

Arthur Melo has been one of the unlucky players regarding injuries for much of his career and is still struggling with one while on loan at Liverpool.

The Reds made a surprise swoop for him in the closing hours of the last transfer window as they sought midfield cover.

Arthur had fallen out of favour at Juve and didn’t even go on pre-season with them in the summer because of an injury problem.

The midfielder had been hopeful he would get his career back at Liverpool, but he suffered another injury and has not started a game for the Premier League club.

Considering the horrific year he has had, the Brazilian has now spoken out about working hard to play more games.

He writes on Instagram:

“2022 the hardest year of my life! A complicated football year, with many injuries, many criticisms that I had to listen silently, without at least having the opportunity to expose the truth, what was really happening, many sleepless nights because of physical pain, many days inside from the hospital, the anguish of waiting for the medical report in hope that it wasn’t something that could prevent me from doing what I love most, playing football.

“The year in which I took the most development as a football player to achieve my goals. 2022 was the year I dedicated the most off the field, trained the most, tried the most and was the year I had the most problems on the field.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur is a talented player if he is fit, but that hasn’t been the case for a very long time, which makes it hard to see the value he brings to us.

We must prepare to have him back because Liverpool is unlikely to keep him permanently.